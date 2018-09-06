Image copyright Getty Images

Tom Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week with a show full of prints, tassels and slick tailoring.

The designer's tailoring gave the first glimpse into what styles will be big when spring 2019 comes around.

Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls and Kaia Gerber walked the runway, wearing subtle make up looks to compliment Ford's designs.

The front row was equally as star-studded, with Cardi B, Tom Hanks and Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding watching the show.

Ford did not offer any post-runway interviews, but explained the inspiration behind his collection in detailed show notes.

Image copyright Getty Images

He said he became a designer "because I wanted to make men and women feel more beautiful".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gigi Hadid on the runway

He went on: "To empower them with a feeling of confidence. A feeling of knowing that they looked their best and could then present their best selves to the world.

"I wanted to make clothes that were flattering. That make one look taller and slimmer and more beautiful or more handsome."

Image copyright Getty Images

The designs were certainly handsome - with endless silk and satin, lace slips and ruched skirts for women.

For men, suits were paired with shirts and sweaters, with dinner jackets re-imagined with jacquard print.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joan Smalls walking the runway

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kaia Gerber walks the Tom Ford runway

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man himself...Tom Ford

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Henry Golding, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson and Cardi B were in attendance

All images are subject to copyright.