Image copyright Fotos International/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Eight members of the TV show's original cast will be there in person

Cast members from 1980s TV show Fame are to reunite for their first UK performances in more than 35 years at two charity concerts in Liverpool.

The shows will take place at the Echo Arena on 5 and 6 May and are being organised by Sue Hinds, a Merseyside police detective and a Fame superfan.

Eight original stars will take part, including Valerie Landsburg, who played Doris; Lee Curreri, who was Bruno; and Erica Gimpel, known to fans as Coco.

They reunited in the US last year.

Also on the line-up are Carlo Imperato, who played Danny; Cynthia Gibb, AKA Holly; Jesse Borrego, who played Jesse; PR Paul, who was Montgomery; and Nia Peeples, AKA Nicole.

The stars will also appear at a convention during the daytime and all profits from the events will go to the Claire House Children's Hospice in Liverpool.

Fame began in 1980 as a hit film about the lives of a group of performing arts students in New York, and continued as a TV series from 1982-87.

Sue Hinds told BBC One's The One Show that she was putting up the funds for the UK reunion concerts.

"I was one of many people who were saying, 'You need to come to the UK and do a concert'," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some cast members got back on stage in LA last year

"So many people were saying it and I just thought, well, don't just say it, do something about it and make it happen."

Landsburg said: "We've done a couple of concerts together and we are still that family.

"We're like brothers and sisters who can't stop hugging each other and holding each other's hands... This is a group of people who were bound together at really young ages."

Tickets for the shows will go on general sale at 09:00 BST on Friday.

