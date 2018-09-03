Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Bono: "I think we can't go on. It's not right for you"

U2 frontman Bono says he expects to be "back to full voice" for the rest of the band's tour a day after a Berlin show was cancelled over a vocal issue.

"I've seen a great doctor," the singer said in a statement, adding that he was "happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out".

U2 fans were left disappointed when the Berlin show was cut short on Saturday.

The Irish band had played several songs before Bono apologised to the crowd, saying: "I think we can't go on."

Those at the Mercedes-Benz Arena were initially told there would be a short pause, but were later informed that the show was over. Bono then promised that another gig would be arranged.

In his statement on Sunday, the singer said his "relief" at being able to return to performing was "tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced".

"There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason… We can't wait to get back there on 13 November," the statement added.

What happened on Saturday?

It was the second night of the European leg of U2's Experience + Innocence tour, which had kicked off at the same venue on Friday night.

Bono had been singing Red Flag Day when he lost his voice, according to those at the concert.

U2 fan Paul Jones said: "During the fourth song, Red Flag Day, Bono's voice deteriorated massively - he said it was something to do with the smoke that was set off."

He was trying to "soldier on" with the next song, Beautiful Day, when he called a stop to proceedings.

In a video posted by a fan of the Saturday night concert, Bono appeared to be coughing and told fans he was "so sorry".

"I'm sure this is not a big, big problem - but I'm going to have to do something." he said. "If people want to go home, that's fine - we'll play another show for you another time."

Bono said he needed a short break "to find out what's happening" but then did not return.

"Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice," U2 later said in a statement.

Many fans responded that they understood and wished Bono well.

