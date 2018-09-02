Missed this week's entertainment news?

Image copyright Getty/Reuters/PA

It's been another packed week in the world of entertainment news - for example, we learned who will present I'm A Celebrity... with Dec, what the TV critics thought of Bake Off, and which star Prince Harry had on his bedroom wall as a teenager.

If you missed these stories and other happenings this week, read on.

Image copyright Getty Images

Like most teenage boys, Prince Harry had a poster of a famous crush on his wall - in his case, it was Oscar-winning actress and former Bond girl Halle Berry.

The US star jokingly trolled the Duke of Sussex after spotting herself in the background of a recently resurfaced photo.

"OK Prince Harry, I see you!" she wrote, after seeing the image of his bedroom at Eton College.

Image copyright Channel 4

The Great British Bake Off is back for series number nine - and series number two on Channel 4.

An audience of 6.1 million tuned in on Tuesday to see the series kick off with biscuit - rather than cake - week.

Critics were united in their delight at its return, with one telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "Ah lovely telly, the world's a better place when Bake Off's on."

Image copyright Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing is almost back, and last year's winner Joe McFadden said that, despite claims it's not the strongest line-up, it still "ticks every box".

The former Holby City star said there is somebody for everybody in the new crop of contestants.

The BBC show begins on 8 September.

Image copyright BBC/ITV Studios

University Challenge is to focus on posing "gender neutral" questions, according to the show's executive producer.

Peter Gwyn made the remark following a viewer complaint that the questions were skewed towards men.

"We try to ensure that when hearing a question, we don't have any sense of whether it was written by a man or a woman," he said.

Image copyright ITV/GETTY Image caption Willoughby sent McPartlin (far left) "support for a continued recovery"

Holly Willoughby will co-host this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly.

Willoughby will fill in for Dec's regular partner Ant McPartlin while he takes a break from TV presenting.

"I couldn't be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure," said the This Morning regular. Dec said he was "hugely grateful", adding: "I'm thrilled she said yes."

Stacey Solomon hit out at gossip magazines for making women feel as though "they're not good enough".

The TV presenter was featured on this week's cover of Now magazine with the headline: "Stacey 'boring', 'desperate', 'cheap' - why fans are sick of her."

The 28-year old Loose Women panellist shared the cover with her 1.4 million Twitter followers, writing: "That's the meanest thing I've ever seen."

Image copyright Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Coleen Nolan said she regretted her on-screen row with Kim Woodburn, describing it as "ugly, upsetting and unpleasant", adding that she wished she could turn back time and undo it.

More than 7,000 people complained to Ofcom about Wednesday's Loose Women, which saw the singer clash with the former How Clean Is Your House? host.

Some viewers accused Nolan and the ITV show's other panellists of bullying.

Image copyright Getty Images

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown urged fans to look after their mental health after revealing he tried to take his own life in 2006.

Brown is the culture expert on the Netflix show, in which five gay men give a straight man a makeover, both physically and often emotionally.

Brown, 37, said he had been "in a very dark place" in 2006 and felt like his life "could not get any better".

But he told fans: "I want you to know that things do get better."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.