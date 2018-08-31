Image copyright Getty Images

The funeral for Aretha Franklin, known as the Queen of Soul, was held on Friday in Detroit.

Stars and fans gathered to mourn the soul singer, who died earlier this month from pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Chaka Khan, Ariana Grande and Smokey Robinson were among those who performed and paid tribute during the six-hour service.

Here are some pictures from the ceremony.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former US president Bill Clinton, singer Ariana Grande and her fiance Pete Davidson posed for a photograph before the ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fantasia Barrino-Taylor kicked off her shoes as she sang Precious Lord, Take My Hand and You've Got A Friend

Image copyright EPA Image caption Smokey Robinson addressed Franklin directly in his tribute

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chaka Khan performed gospel classic Going Up Yonder

Image copyright EPA Image caption Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry recalled his mother playing Franklin's music in the family car

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ariana Grande performed (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman at the start of the service

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Stevie Wonder performed As

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mourners lined the streets outside the Greater Grace Temple, where the funeral is taking place, with thousands watching the service on a big screen

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jennifer Hudson sang Amazing Grace

Image copyright EPA Image caption Former NBA star Isaiah Thomas said Franklin "found a way to inspire all of us with hope, love and dreams through her music"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Cadillac with Aretha's name emblazoned on the front was seen at the service

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jesse Jackson said Franklin had "perhaps the most remarkable and unique voice the world has ever heard"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and singer Ariana Grande spoke before the ceremony

