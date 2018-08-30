Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Berry referenced Missy Elliot's hit Work It in her tweet

Like most teenage boys, Prince Harry had a poster of a famous crush on his wall.

In his case, it was Oscar-winning actress and former Bond girl, Halle Berry.

Now the US star has jokingly trolled the Duke of Sussex after spotting herself in the background of a recently resurfaced photo.

She tagged Missy Elliott in the post, in reference to Work It lyric: "Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?"

Berry's image, which features her wearing a red dress, appears pinned to a wall hanging in the Duke's bedroom at Eton College.

There are also two cut-out bikini shots of women either side of Berry's picture but the photograph does not reveal their faces.

The photos, originally published in the Daily Mail earlier this week, were then featured in a W magazine article which Berry referred to.

A picture of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, is seen on his desk.

