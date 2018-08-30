Kirsty Young is to take a number of months off Desert Island Discs because she has fibromyalgia, and Lauren Laverne is to fill in for her.

Desert Island Discs returns to BBC Radio 4 on 16 September and Young will host the first two episodes with castaways opera singer Danielle de Niese and neurosurgeon Henry Marsh.

Laverne will host the third episode onwards.

Four presenters have hosted the show since it started in 1942.

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body and can bring on severe fatigue. Lady Gaga also has the condition.

Young said: "Casting away some of the world's most fascinating people is a wonderful job - however, I'm having to take some time away from Desert Island Discs as I'm suffering from a form of fibromyalgia.

"I wish Lauren all the very best, I know she will be great. And I very much look forward to getting back to good health and back to work."

What is Fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS), is a long-term condition that causes pain all over the body

People who suffer from it may also have difficulty sleeping, increased sensitivity to pain, fatigue and muscle stiffness

The exact causes are unknown, although it can be triggered by physically or emotionally stressful events

There is currently no cure for the condition

Source: NHS

Laverne will continue to host her weekday mid-morning show on 6 Music.

She said it was "a huge honour to be asked to cover my favourite programme on behalf of one of my heroes".

"As a listener first and foremost I know what a special place Desert Island Discs holds in the hearts of the British public. So much of that is down to the warmth, wit and peerless skill of Kirsty Young.

"I wish Kirsty better and will do my very best to look after Desert Island Discs until her return."

Laverne takes over the 6 Music Breakfast Show in January 2019.

