Ofcom has received more than 3,000 complaints about Wednesday's episode of Loose Women after Kim Woodburn walked off the show in tears.

The former How Clean Is Your House? presenter was invited on the show to reconcile with Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan.

The pair had a public fall out when they both appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year.

The pair rowed again on Loose Women before Woodburn stormed off set.

An Ofcom spokesperson said they had received 3,297 complaints: "We are assessing these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate."

A number of viewers accused the panel, which included Linda Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson, of bullying Kim.

ITV said in a statement: "Kim agreed to come onto the panel today at the invitation of the producers on the understanding it was for a reconciliation with Coleen Nolan.

"Kim becoming upset was never the intention and the panel did endeavour to comfort her.

"She was offered counselling after the show, which she declined."

Celebrity Big Brother rift

Janet Street-Porter was dressed as a judge to mediate their conversation but it soon descended into accusations.

Woodburn said she had been bullied by the other housemates on Celebrity Big Brother including Nolan, who she described as "two-faced".

Nolan agreed with Woodburn that she had been "two-faced" because she said she had been trying to keep the peace.

"I didn't tell you how vile you are from day one. That's what I should have done," she said.

Woodburn became tearful as she explained that her time in the Big Brother house had reminded her of her terrible childhood.

Woodburn said of Nolan: "I'll never forget what the likes of her and others put me through. Never. It was bloody cruel."

Robson tried to comfort her but she batted her arm away after saying she had been a "phoney" when she had met her on the show previously.

Nolan's sister and fellow panellist Linda told Woodburn she had "no talent" and only ever appears on TV because she is "controversial".

The discussion ended when Coleen Nolan called Kim a "a horrible, self-centred, publicity-seeking witch" and Woodburn called her "trash".

'Peace talks'

Following Woodburn's sudden exit, Nolan told viewers: "We have got members of our team with Kim backstage.

"We didn't intend for it to actually end like that, we were hoping, actually, genuinely hoping, for some kind of reconciliation, but that wasn't going to happen."

A spokeswoman for Woodburn told the Press Association that Kim was invited on to Loose Women as she was told Coleen wanted to "hold peace talks with her".

They said Kim was briefed and told Coleen would speak first and give her reasons for their row.

"She was told Coleen wanted to bury the hatchet.

"However when Kim walked on set, Coleen refused to speak first and made Kim do all the talking.

"This left Kim on the spot and out of her depth.

"This incident has left Kim incredibly upset and she feels disappointed with what happened."

A tweet from Coleen's official Twitter account defended the presenter, and retweeted supportive tweets.

