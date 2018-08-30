Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump met Kanye at Trump Tower in 2016

Kanye West has finally given his response to a question about Donald Trump, three weeks after being asked by US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kanye said he "wasn't given a chance to answer" when Kimmel asked why he thinks the president cares about black people.

The rap star paused for several seconds before Kimmel cut to an ad break.

He was asked again by a US radio station and after a 25-second pause, he replied: "I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him."

Kanye told 107.5 WGCI Chicago that Mr Trump knows he needs the support of black people.

"He would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this, and he will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he's got an ego like all the rest of us."

Mr Trump has been referenced in rap songs by the likes of Kanye himself, Ludacris and Lil Wayne, mainly before he was US president, often referencing his wealth.

Kanye added: "He wants to be the greatest president and he knows that he can't be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community so that's something he's going to work towards."

Kimmel commented on West's initial silence in an interview with The Daily Beast.

"I think Kanye is kind of in a perpetual state of being interviewed and he shares his thoughts constantly. So the idea that he needed to come up with the answer right there on the spot isn't necessarily something I agree with," said the late-night host.

"I felt that his silence answered the question in some ways."

During the radio interview, Kanye also spoke about his controversial comments in May suggesting that slavery "sounds like a choice" during an appearance on TMZ.

"I don't know if I properly apologised for how the slavery comment made people feel," he said.

"I'm sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA [Make America Great Again] hat into the slave comment, and I'm sorry for people who felt let down by that moment."

West spoke directly to his fans: "This is something about the fact that it hurt people's feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information.

"I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologise. That happens sometimes when people are... I'm not blaming mental health, but I'm explaining mental health."

