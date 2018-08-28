Image caption L to R: Gillian Burke, Michaela Strachan and Chris Packham

Autumnwatch is moving across the Atlantic this year with a week of special reporting from New England.

The BBC Two team will celebrate the golden landscape in the US region famous for its colourful autumn - or, as they say over there, fall.

The week-long special will air in October, with filming taking place throughout New Hampshire.

The programme will take a look at local wildlife as well as nature's impact on Native American culture.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The region is renowned for its beautiful autumn season

The special series will be presented by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke, who also teamed up for Springwatch earlier this year.

Each programme will be a mix of live pieces from a cabin studio on the shores of Squam Lake in New Hampshire, and footage of wildlife captured in the run-up to winter.

The series will be a co-production between the BBC and PBS in the US.

Julian Hector, head of BBC Studios' natural history unit, said the show would "bring the spectacle of the great American fall and the autumn animal characters to BBC Two audiences in an incredibly fresh and memorable way."

