Danny Dyer's diatribe about Brexit on Good Evening Britain has been named TV moment of the year at the Edinburgh TV Festival Awards.

The EastEnders actor famously ranted about former Prime Minister David Cameron on Good Morning Britain's live late-night spin-off show in June.

He accused him of having his "trotters up" in France while the country was left with the "mad riddle" of Brexit.

Meanwhile, Channel 5 was named channel of the year.

It is the home of shows like Cruising with Jane McDonald, Celebrity Big Brother and Rich House, Poor House.

The other winners included:

Best comedy series - Derry Girls (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Best entertainment series - Gogglebox (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Best documentary programme - Blue Planet II (BBC One)

(BBC One) Best UK drama - Three Girls (BBC One)

(BBC One) Best international drama - The Handmaids Tale (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Best popular factual series - Old People's Home For Four Year Olds (Channel 4)

(Channel 4) Specialist channel of the year - CBBC

Best breakthrough talent - Rachel Parris (The Mash Report, Murder In Successville)

(The Mash Report, Murder In Successville) Lifetime achievement award - Michael Palin

