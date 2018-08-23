Image copyright BBC/Getty

Sherlock star Andrew Scott is joining the cast of the multi award-winning Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark comedy has just started filming its second series.

The Bafta-winning actor joins the line-up that includes Olivia Colman, Sian Clifford, Bill Paterson and Hugh Skinner.

The first series was adapted from Waller-Bridge's award-winning play and won a Bafta and two Royal Television Society Awards.

Waller-Bridge said: "I can't believe they let me do this AGAIN. I'm so happy to be back with the incredible Fleabag team and I'm as surprised as anyone about where this series has taken us… thank God for Andrew Scott."

Scott played Moriarty in the Sherlock series.

'Sparkling scripts'

Since the last series, Waller-Bridge has appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story and written and executive produced two series of Killing Eve for US TV, which will be on BBC One soon.

Little had been revealed about what direction the second series of Fleabag would take.

Speaking at the start of filming, Shane Allen, controller of comedy commissioning at the BBC, said the scripts were "sparkling with Phoebe's unique voice that combines a whip smart complexity of character with pin sharp funny lines scattered everywhere."

"The themes of this series are very distinct from the first series which delivers on the challenge Phoebe set herself. It's a superb team and cast from top to bottom and with Fleabag you can never escape a reference to the bottom."

Series two of Fleabag will debut on BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019.

