BTS beat Harry Styles' Twitter record

South Korean boy band BTS will appear in the 2019 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records - twice.

The group have the record for the most Twitter engagements, with each tweet having an average of 330,624 retweets, replies, likes or other interactions.

The previous record was held by Harry Styles, with an average of 147,653.

The pop idols' song DNA also has the record for the most viewed music video online in 24 hours by a K-pop group, with 21 million views.

BTS have a fiercely loyal fan base and these weren't the group's only milestones this week. The video for their song Dope surpassed 350 million views on Monday, making it the group's third video to exceed that tally on YouTube.

This has been a huge year for the group - they also received a record breaking 1.5 million pre-orders on their new album Love Yourself: Answer and became the first Korean act to perform a stadium show in the US.

