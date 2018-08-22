Image copyright Getty Images

La Roux has described the use of her track Bulletproof to accompany a segment about children's clothes on a US TV channel as "abhorrent".

Fox Business used the song when introducing an item about bullet proof school backpacks and clothing

It comes after several recent fatal shootings in US schools.

The singer told Billboard: "I have never and would never approve my music to be used in this way."

The BBC has contacted Fox News for comment.

Monday's broadcast of Mornings With Maria showed a segment on back-to-school gear lined with hard ballistic plates.

Ahead of the item a clip of La Roux's 2009 single Bulletproof was played, using the song's hook: "This time, baby, I'll be bulletproof".

The broadcast focused on what was described as "high-end bulletproof backpacks and clothing that are revamping the protective equipment market" highlighting some "fashion-forward" items - including a puffer jacket and a protective tank top. The latter costs $1,500 (£1,162).

La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, said in a statement: "Using Bulletproof, a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent. I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way."

It follows a number of recent school shootings including a shooting in Santa Fe, when 10 students were killed by Dimitrios Pagourtzis in May.

