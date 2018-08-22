Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barbara Harris and Bruce Dern in Family Plot

Actress Barbara Harris has died of lung cancer at the age of 83.

The star's film credits include the original Freaky Friday, released in 1976, and Family Plot - Alfred Hitchcock's final film.

Her career started on stage as part of the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, which lead her to Broadway.

She won the best actress Tony award in 1967 for her performance in The Apple Tree, and was also nominated in 1965 for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.

Harris's former Family Plot co-star Bruce Dern tweeted: "With the passing of Barbara Harris today, our generation lost its true female comic genius and a girl for the ages."

Actor Ed Asner also paid tribute to Harris, tweeting: "Goodnight sweet lady. You were a force. I will miss your calls".

On screen, Harris had a long film career working with directors Hitchcock, Francis Ford Coppola, and Robert Altman.

She received a nomination for best supporting actress at the Oscars for her role in 1971's Who Is Harry Kellerman, which co-starred Dustin Hoffman. She was also nominated for four Golden Globes.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.