Danny Boyle has dropped out of directing the next Bond film, blaming "creative differences".

The Trainspotting director was to take the helm for the 25th outing in the franchise, with production due to begin at Pinewood Studios in early December.

But a statement, posted on the official James Bond Twitter account, revealed on Tuesday that he had quit.

It was announced by producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, and current Bond star Daniel Craig.

The as-yet untitled film - Craig's fifth time as Bond after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre - had previously been given a release date of 25 October 2019 in the UK.

Oscar-winning director Boyle was set to reunite with the actor for the film, the pair having worked together on a short film - featuring 007 and the Queen - for the 2012 London Olympics.

While it was to be Boyle's first Bond, it is likely to be Craig's final appearance as 007, fulfilling his five-film contract. The most recent Bond film, Spectre, came out in 2015.

When it was announced in May after months of speculation that Boyle had been hired, Wilson and Broccoli, of EON Productions, said they were "delighted" to have the "exceptionally talented" director on board.

Boyle was set to work alongside Trainspotting writer John Hodge, who was to create an original screenplay. It is not clear if he is still involved.

A replacement for Boyle, who won the best director Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire, has yet to be announced.

It's not the first time creative differences have been blamed for a director's departure from a major franchise recently, with Solo losing both Phil Lord and Christopher Miller mid-production last year. Ron Howard eventually took over.

Film fans had their own theories for the reason behind Boyle's departure, with Paul Ferrer writing on Twitter: "Usual 'creative differences' is he wanted to make his own movie but Bond producers wanted to do as they have done for the last 50+ years."

Writer and director J Elvis Weinstein had a different take on things, however.

But perhaps Boyle's departure should not be seen as that much of a surprise.

Back in 2013, he told BBC News he "wouldn't be the right kind of person" to take on Bond. And, the previous year, when asked if he could direct a Bond film he replied: "No, I'm not very good with huge amounts of money."

