Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beyonce and Ariana Grande paid tribute to Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin's influence on music was profound during her life with her work often being sampled in pop and hip-hop.

And now in her death, artists have been opening up about the way the "queen of soul" shaped them as performers.

On Thursday evening, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande both performed renditions of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman during radio and TV interviews.

Keys told Nicki Minaj whilst appearing on her radio show: "She's so special".

Skip Twitter post by @aliciakeys One of my GREATEST inspirations! The songs she gave us made us stronger and prouder. She empowered us!! We get to be inspired by her forever and now I’m going to write more songs in her honor 🏃🏽‍♀💨 🎹🎤 Thank you to the Queen, there are really no words! We love you forever!! pic.twitter.com/kHBoJQQf85 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 16, 2018 Report

"I feel sad, but really inspired and celebratory, she was able to touch so many people, divinely - she touched me.

"Some of my greatest songs were inspired by hers that I loved."

Ariana Grande opened Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show with her performance and appeared close to tears.

According to TMZ, Grande was only supposed to be doing a comedy skit but later agreed to perform.

Other stars joined in with the thousands of tributes on social media, including Lady Gaga, who tweeted: "What beautiful music and vocal artistry you gave to the world.

"You are a legend and your soul will never be forgotten. Rest in peace angel of music."

Florence Welch also posted a drawing of a lit candle online and wrote: "Aretha Franklin, thank you for everything".

Pop star Zara Larsson said Aretha was a hero of hers growing up and "an irreplaceable legend".

Skip Twitter post by @zaralarsson Aretha Franklin was the only thing I wanted to listen to in the car growing up. I always asked my mom to put her on. Rest In Peace, Queen if soul. An irreplaceable legend! — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) August 16, 2018 Report

Janelle Monae also shared a touching photo of herself and Aretha, calling her a "genius that walked this Earth."

Skip Twitter post by @JanelleMonae There was a GENIUS that walked this Earth . She was a BLACK WOMAN . She gave us the BLUE PRINT . She RAISED THE BAR . She LAID THE FOUNDATION and her name was QUEEN ARETHA FRANKLIN . We could not forget you if we tried . I am infinitely THANKFUL . #GENIUS #4everbowingtoyouQUEEN pic.twitter.com/z7QjHLW5wI — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 17, 2018 Report

Singer Nadine Shah added: "Eternal thanks to you Aretha Franklin. You taught me to sing and I will be forever grateful to you."

Earlier in the week, Beyonce and Jay-Z performed in Franklin's hometown of Detroit and paid respects by dedicating their entire show to her.

Before their opening song Beyonce said: "This show is dedicated to Aretha Franklin. We love you and thank you."

