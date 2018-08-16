Stars from across the musical spectrum, from Barbra Streisand and Diana Ross to Sir Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, have paid homage to soul singer Aretha Franklin following her death at the age of 76.

Ross praised her "wonderful golden spirit", while Sir Paul described the singer as "the Queen of our souls".

The former Beatle wrote on Twitter: "Let's all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many, many years.

"She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever."

In a series of tweets, Sir Elton John said her death was "a blow for everybody who loves real music: music from the heart, the soul and the church."

He said she was "one of my favourite pianists", as well as a great singer.

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin

Elton xx



— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Annie Lennox, who duetted with Franklin on The Eurythmics' 1985 hit Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves, posted a message on Instagram, wrote that she "was simply peerless".

"She has reigned supreme. and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privileged to witness," Lennox wrote.

"Superlatives are often used to describe astonishing artists, but in my view even superlatives seem insufficient. Everyone who loved Aretha will be saying little prayers of gratitude, appreciation and respect for the musical life force that enriched our lives. Her voice will soar on forever..."

Bette Midler described the Queen of Soul as "a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note".

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Barbra Streisand posted a photo of herself with Aretha taken in 2012 on Instagram and wrote: "It's difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world."

Singer Alexander O'Neal told BBC News: "It meant a lot to me coming from the barriers that we had to overcome for race and everything else during that era, and time when she was such a success and became such a rock icon, a real icon. She was such a huge influence on my career."

British pop star Paloma Faith wrote on Instagram: "Dearest Aretha, thank you for giving us all your gift, thank you for being the queen of soul and forever in our memories.

"What a legacy! Rather than commiserate your death I will be celebrating your life for the next few weeks. Love you forever xxx."

Soul star John Legend and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher were among the others to add their voices to the tributes.

