Aretha Franklin, the "queen of soul" who became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died in Detroit at the age of 76.

The legendary singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and announced last year she was retiring from music.

Known for hits like Respect and Think, she had more than 20 US number ones over a career spanning seven decades.

She gave her final performance last November at a gala in New York held in aid of the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Born in Memphis to a gospel singer/pianist and a celebrated Baptist preacher, Franklin was tutored from an early age by such gospel stars as Mahalia Jackson and Clara Ward.

She struggled to find fame in the early years, with record label Columbia unsure how to frame her impressively powerful voice.

Sir Elton John led the tributes on his Instagram account, writing: "The loss of Aretha Franklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music.

"Music from the heart, the soul and the church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated... I adored her and worshipped her talent. God bless her. My condolences to all her family and friends."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aretha Franklin performing in Chicago in 1992

Annie Lennox said: "She has reigned supreme. and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privileged to witness.

"Superlatives are often used to describe astonishing artists, but in my view even superlatives seem insufficient."

Carole King tweeted: "What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude."

Aretha Franklin's greatest hits

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She gave her last performance in New York last November

Respect - US number one and double Grammy winner in 1967

- US number one and double Grammy winner in 1967 (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman - a top 10 US hit in 1967

- a top 10 US hit in 1967 Chain of Fools - reached number two in the US in 1968

- reached number two in the US in 1968 Think - another US top 10 hit in '68

- another US top 10 hit in '68 I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) - number one in the US & UK in 1987

A move to Atlantic Records in 1966 saw Franklin paired with the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, prompting some of her most soulful and fieriest performances.

By 1968 she was renowned throughout America and Europe as "Lady Soul" - a symbol of black pride who appeared on the cover of Time and was given an award by Martin Luther King.

After an eye-catching cameo in cult comedy The Blues Brothers, she scored a number of big hits in the 1980s including Who's Zooming Who? and the George Michael duet I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).

She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W Bush in 2005, when she was saluted for "capturing the hearts of millions of Americans".

Ten years later she reduced President Barack Obama to tears when she sang (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman at a Kennedy Center Honours ceremony, having previously performed at his inauguration.

