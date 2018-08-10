4 things we learned from Nicki Minaj's #QueenRadio

Image copyright Getty Images

Nicki Minaj's new Beats 1 show Queen Radio has made its debut, and her dedicated fanbase - the Barbz - have been getting very excited.

This comes ahead of the release of the rap star's highly anticipated album, aptly named Queen, which is arriving sooner than you think.

Here are four things we learned from Queen Radio:

1. The album is dropping on Friday

Image copyright Reuters

Yes. That's right.

Minaj announced that she will be releasing her new album Queen a whole week before its scheduled release.

She originally claimed it would arrive on 15 June. She later delayed it to 10 August, before pushing it back again to 17 August, much to the dismay of the Barbz.

Now it's come back to 10 August. She even told listeners that she finished recording it three hours before she went on air. We stan a dedicated legend!

2. Nicki was joined by other queens of social media

Nicki enlisted her very famous friends for the debut of her radio show.

From Kim Kardashian West to Kelly Rowland, the studio was overflowing with A-listers.

Kim and Nicki also spoke about how the rapper's voice note ended up in a Kanye song.

3. A Nicki and Normani collaboration could be on the way

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Normani has also been in the studio with Sam Smith

Fifth Harmony member Normani also joined Nicki and her line-up of celebrity pals in the studio.

"There could be a little surprise!" teased Minaj after the singer joined the rapper during the live broadcast.

"We are very proud of Normani. We are wishing her much success, I like meeting artists with discipline," Minaj continued.

4. From one legendary female rapper to another

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Minaj cites Foxy Brown as one of her inspirations

In a live phone call with Minaj, OG rapper Foxy Brown confirmed that a song they worked together will also be on the new album.

She even said it took them just five minutes to record.

Nicki also posted the official track list for Queen on Instagram, revealing that her and Foxy Brown's song is titled Coco Chanel.

While we're still on the subject of OG female rappers, Lil Kim said she's over the drama between her and Minaj, in the middle of promoting her new single Nasty One.

She told American radio station Real 92.3: "That automatically puts females against each other."

Shortly after the show ended, Beats 1 Radio tweeted that Minaj will be returning to "go track-by-track through the project and explain the message behind every song".

