A coroner has ruled Superman actress Margot Kidder's death was suicide.

The 69-year-old actress was found dead at her home in Montana on 13 May.

Park County Coroner's office said she died "as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose".

A joint statement from the coroner's office and her family urged "those suffering from mental illnesses, addiction and/or suicidal thoughts to seek appropriate counselling and treatment".

The actress found fame starring alongside Christopher Reeve in the Superman films of the 1970s and 1980s.

Her family has asked for privacy and said no further details will be released.

The actress who was bipolar told People magazine in 1996 about her mental health problem and revealed that she had taken an overdose at 14 and badly from suffered mood swings.

She gave the interview following her high-profile disappearance for several days in 1996 where she ended up living on the streets, paranoid that people were out to get her.

"The reality of my life has been grand and wonderful, punctuated by these odd blips and burps of madness," she said.

