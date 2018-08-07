In Pictures

Robert Redford: Greatest film roles in pictures

  • 7 August 2018

A look back at Robert Redford's film roles, after the 81-year-old announced his retirement from acting.

Robert Redford in Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, 1969 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Redford played the Sundance Kid in 1969's Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid.
Robert Shaw, Robert Redford, Paul Newman in The Sting, 1973, directed by George Roy Hill Image copyright Alamy
Image caption The Sting (1973), with Robert Shaw (left) and Paul Newman (right) won seven Academy Awards, including Best Film.
Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were, 1973 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Redford starred with Barbra Streisand in romantic drama The Way We Were (1973).
Mia Farrow and Robert Redford in The Great Gatsby, 1974 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption And with Mia Farrow in The Great Gatsby (1974).
Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman in All The President's Men, 1976 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Redford and Dustin Hoffman played reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in All The President's Men (1976), a political thriller about the Watergate scandal.
Jane Fonda and Robert Redford in The Electric Horseman, 1979 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption The Electric Horseman (1979) marked the third on-screen collaboration between Redford and Jane Fonda, following The Chase (1966) and Barefoot In The Park (1967).
Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in Out Of Africa, 1985 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Sydney Pollack's Out Of Africa (1985), with Meryl Streep, won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.
Robert Redford in All is Lost, 2013 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Redford was the sole cast member in All Is Lost (2013), a survival drama about a man lost at sea, which was almost entirely without dialogue.
Robert Redford and Nick Nolte in A Walk In The Woods, 2015 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Comedy drama A Walk In The Woods (2015), with Nick Nolte, was an adaptation of travel writer Bill Bryson's autobiographical book of the same name.
Jane Fonda and Robert Redford in Our Souls At Night, 2017 Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Redford and Jane Fonda came together on screen for a fourth time in romantic drama Our Souls At Night (2017).

