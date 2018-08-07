Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mallett's bike was apparently stolen from outside a pub in Berkshire

Social media users are rallying round Timmy Mallett to help find his missing bike.

The TV personality recently celebrated completing a 2,000 mile charity ride across Europe in memory of his late brother.

Mallett, 62, was drinking with friends when the bike was apparently taken from a pub in Berkshire.

He tweeted: "I've cycled half way across Europe on my Giant E bike carrying dear brother Martin's memory.

"Securely locked in my local pub car park last night it was taken. CCTV shows them - heartbroken."

Thames Valley Police have since tweeted to say they are "on the case", while hundreds of Twitter users have offered to help the star.

Mallett had just finished the Camino de Santiago trip in memory of his brother Martin, who had Down's Syndrome.

Skip Twitter post by @ThamesVP @TimmyMallett - Hi Timmy. We are on the case 🚨👮‍♀️👮



Please visit our website if you have any more information

👉 https://t.co/nTWaaLX6jR



If any members of the public have any information, then please contact us. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) August 6, 2018 Report

The route is a pilgrimage across Europe, ending in north west Spain.

The Wide Awake Club presenter travelled across three countries in two months, leaving some of Martin's personal items at places along the route.

He created more than 100 paintings on the trip, receiving backing from the Prime Minister Theresa May and the Duke of Cambridge along the way.

The bike ride did not set out as a tribute to Martin but became so after he died just before the trip was due to begin.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.