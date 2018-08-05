Entertainment & Arts

Entertainer Barry Chuckle dies at 73

  • 5 August 2018
Breaking News image

Barry Chuckle, half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73, his manager says.

The entertainer, whose real name was Barry Elliott, starred in ChuckleVision on the BBC between 1987 and 2009.

With his brother Paul, he began his comedy career on ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks in 1967 and New Faces in 1974.