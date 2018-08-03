Maureen Lipman joining Coronation Street

Image copyright ITV Image caption Maureen Lipman will play Evelyn Plummer - Tyrone's grandmother

Coronation Street is adding Maureen Lipman to the list of acclaimed actors joining its ranks - she will play "outspoken battleaxe" Evelyn Plummer, the grandma of Tyrone Dobbs.

Her character comes into Tyrone's life after he researched his family history after the death of his mother, Jackie.

She will "ruffle a few feathers on the Street", according to ITV, much to the dismay of Tyrone's girlfriend Fiz.

The show's producer Iain MacLeod said he was "beyond thrilled".

Image copyright ITV Image caption Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) will find Evelyn "ruling the roost" at their house

He described Evelyn as a "great new character" saying he was so pleased she would be "played by someone of Maureen's pedigree".

"Evelyn is eye-wateringly withering and will add a fresh dollop of northern humour to the show as she turns Tyrone and Fiz's lives upside down," he added.

Lipman, who appeared in Roman Polanski's Oscar-winning film The Pianist, was also in Educating Rita and the musical Oklahoma with Hugh Jackman. She is currently appearing in new a one-woman show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe called Up For It.

Image copyright PA Image caption Lipman's late husband Jack Rosenthal was a playwright

She has also written 10 humorous books and her late husband Jack Rosenthal, who died in 2004, wrote 250 episodes of Coronation Street.

She is among several big names to have appeared on the long-running ITV soap

Lipman will first tread the cobbles in September.

