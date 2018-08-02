Image caption Winton's death prompted an outpouring of tributes from his fellow celebrities

The coroner investigating the death of TV presenter Dale Winton has found he died of natural causes, the late star's agent has revealed.

The Supermarket Sweep and Hole in the Wall host was found dead in April at his north London home. He was 62.

His funeral was held the following month on what would have been his 63rd birthday.

Born in London in 1955, he started his career as a DJ before moving into television.

His big break came with ITV's daytime show Supermarket Sweep, which he hosted from 1993 to 2001 and again when it was rebooted in 2007.

At the time of his death he was appearing on Channel 5 in Dale Winton's Florida Fly Drive.

Scotland Yard previously said the star's death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

News of his death prompted a wealth of tributes from his fellow celebrities, former colleagues and members of the public.

