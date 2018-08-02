Image copyright Conde Nast

Vogue India's decision to put the 18-year-old daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Kahn on their cover has come in for major criticism.

Many have posted angrily on social media that Suhana Khan doesn't deserve the cover because she hasn't achieved anything to warrant being there.

The prestigious Vogue cover is normally reserved for top models, actresses or singers at the peak of their careers.

Suhana Khan describes herself as "student, theatre lover, future star".

Her father is known as the King of Bollywood and many have complained nepotism is why she is on the cover.

The fashion shoot was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Vogue's fashion director and long-time friend of Shah Rukh.

It is her first ever photo shoot and interview.

Among the angry tweeters are struggling actresses who describe their own experiences of trying to make it.

Suhana has tweeted her own response to the negativity: "I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can't honestly say that I don't get upset by it.

"It's annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems."

Shah Rukh unveiled the cover at the Vogue Beauty Awards. In the magazine he said that he wants to see his children work their way up to achieve their goals.

"We have friends who are very well-meaning and think of my kids as their own, and they're all happy and keen to launch her... But I keep insisting that I don't want them designed as stars, I want them to be launched when they are good enough actors."

In her interview Suhana reveals plans to continue with education and go to university before trying to make it as an actress and she said her parents made her think long and hard about taking up the offer of the cover.

"I was excited when my parents brought it up," she said.

"I wanted to say yes straight away, but they wanted me to think about it - this is a very public thing. They wanted me to gain confidence from the experience, not lose it."

And many have defended her, arguing it's unfair to direct hate at Suhana.

