Constance Wu has said "history is about to be made again" ahead of the release of Crazy Rich Asians.

The film, which comes out in the US this week, features an all-Asian cast - an unusual occurrence in Hollywood.

"It is the first Hollywood Studio film in over 25 years to centre an Asian-American's story," the actress tweeted.

"Crazy Rich Asians not only centres and Asian-American story, it is also filled with a talented, dynamic, unique all-Asian cast."

As part of the promotion for the film, three of its stars - Wu, Michelle Yeoh, and Henry Golding - director Jon M Chu appear on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter this week.

Both the magazine cover and the film itself have since attracted praise on social media.

Laaleeen Sukhera was hopeful the image would help break new ground.

James added that he hoped it would be a boost for other Asian actors and studios.

Tbh, it's weird to see an Asian male romantic lead in a movie where all the actors are English-speaking Asian. Even if the movie isn't perfect, I hope this helps to open more doors for other Asian actors and studios. — James (@praisegilgamesh) August 1, 2018

In her statement, Wu also praised A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay for her own campaigning on this subject.

"My dear friend Ava DuVernay says, 'I work in an industry that really has no regard for my voice and the voice of people like me and so, what do I do? Keep knocking on that door or build your own house?'" Wu said.

"My dear Asian American friends, we are building our own damn houses. We got the tools, the ability and we definitely got the style."

She added: "I hope Asian American kids watch Crazy Rich Asians and realise they can be the heroes of their own stories.

"I know crazy Rich Asians won't represent every Asian-American. So for those who don't feel seen, I hope there is a story you find soon that does represent you. I am rooting for you."

