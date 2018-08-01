Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two Feet recently topped the US alternative charts with his single I Feel Like I'm Drowning

New York singer-songwriter Two Feet is alive and "under watch" at hospital, after posting a devastating suicide note on Twitter.

"I don't feel like living any more," wrote the 25-year-old on Monday in a now-deleted post, captioned "goodbye".

"I love you so much," he told fans. "I hope I've helped you in some manner."

After promising to share his unfinished music, he concluded: "I know it may be odd posting a suicide note on Twitter. But that's the world we live in."

Fellow artists immediately responded with concern and messages of support for the artist, whose real name is Zachary Bill Dess.

Please take this as a sign not to," Louis the Child wrote. "We love you and so do so many people. Please keep fighting, Zach. Please."

"I texted you. We can talk through it. Call me," added the US singer Rozes. "I can help, please choose to stay."

A couple of hours later, Two Feet's father posted a follow-up message, letting fans know his son was alive and receiving treatment.

"This is Bill's father, Guy. I'm at the hospital. Bill is breathing. He is under watch. Thank you for your blessings."

Early on Tuesday morning, he posted a further update.

"Bill is recuperating and being held for observation," he said. "He will survive.

"Thanks to everyone for their heartfelt concern. This is a very difficult time for us. We appreciate the outpouring of love."

Two Feet got his big break two years ago when his sultry, atmospheric song Go F*** Yourself went viral overnight.

The song was recorded in a friend's apartment, using a microphone taped to the wall. Dess fell asleep on the couch after putting it online at 3am. By the time he woke up, it had been streamed 4 million times (it's now racked up 153 million plays on YouTube, and a further 117 million on Spotify).

The song's success landed him a recording contract with Republic Records - home to Ariana Grande, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

He has often been compared to his other label-mate James Blake, with both artists sharing a combination of emotional lyrics, blues progressions and heavy bass.

His recent EPs, First Steps and Momentum, have also achieved impressive streaming figures; while the haunting single I Feel Like Drowning went to number one on the US alternative charts earlier this year.

The singer/producer had spent much of 2018 working on his debut album while playing shows in the US and Europe. But he admitted he wasn't enamoured with life on the road.

"It's very gruelling. It's super tough," he told Affinity Magazine. "I wanted to be a producer. So that aspect of the job kinda don't do much for me. In fact, it kinda stresses me out.

"At the same time, I am also very grateful for everything, and I think people can misconstrue things that are said."

His most recent single, Hurt People, was released two weeks ago, and seemed to address his struggles with mental health.

"Wish I could fix my mind but it's too hazy," he sang, while making references to self-harm, medication and drug abuse.

"Hurt People is the song I needed to make. That's my personal soul," he wrote in a series of tweets about the song, shortly before posting his "goodbye" note.

"Listen to the lyrics. Listen to the lyrics. Listen to my lyrics... I wanna live."

