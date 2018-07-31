Image caption Happy Mondays' Bez and Rowetta Idah will go up against Pulp's Candida Doyle and Jarvis Cocker in the one-off episode

Jarvis Cocker will rummage through other people's knick-knacks in a special episode of Bargain Hunt.

He'll be pitted against Happy Mondays' star Bez in a one-off episode of the show, which sees amateur buyers trying to sell antiques for a profit.

The programme will air in September to mark the fourth annual BBC Music Day.

Kylie Minogue, Gareth Malone and Ella Eyre will also take part in the UK-wide celebration of music, which takes place on 28 September.

Bez and Jarvis will be joined on Bargain Hunt by their respective bandmates Rowetta Idah and Candida Doyle.

Woman's Hour will mark Music Day by publishing a Women in Music Power List, celebrating the top 40 female voices in music, from songwriters and performers to managers and producers.

The list will be compiled by a panel including singer and actress Kate Nash and producer Catherine Marks, who has worked with Wolf Alice, Foals and The Killers.

Kylie will be encouraging commuters to do The Locomotion with her as she voices train announcements at major stations across the UK.

Image caption Kylie's train announcements will have a musical theme

"I truly believe in the power of music to bring joy and lift the soul," said the pop star and BBC Music Day ambassador.

"Hopefully my little messages for train passengers will be a nice surprise and a reminder of the power of music."

Choirs will entertain commuters on the platforms of more than 40 destinations around the UK, while the BBC Singers will perform in Birmingham's New Street Station with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

After Shaun Ryder became the voice of Manchester trams last year, the network will host surprise performances from "local music legends" in 2018.

Birmingham's metro system, meanwhile, will be taken over by performance group Free Radical.

On TV there will be a special edition of Pointless, featuring musicians Lianne La Havas, Amy Macdonald, Leslie Garrett and Ella Eyre alongside BBC radio presenters.

And Gareth Malone is presenting the All Star Music Quiz, a competition in which two celebrity teams have to "play the answer, as well as say it".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Highlights of BBC Music Day 2017

Amateur musicians and community groups are being encouraged to join in too, with schools being given support to put on special performances in playgrounds and assemblies.

Radio 1 will head out to universities for a simultaneous celebration of Music Day and Fresher's Week, culminating in a "Rave Lounge" at Brighton University featuring Annie Mac and Danny Howard.

"The UK is truly a nation of music lovers," said Bob Shennan, director of BBC Music.

"BBC Music Day aims to bring the nation together to celebrate this, from pop and rock to classical and choirs and everything in between. There really is something for everyone to enjoy!"

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.