Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are said to have been dating for around two months, and now he's popped the question, according to reports.

A source told People that the musician proposed to the Quantico actress in London last week.

Neither Jonas or Chopra have confirmed the reports, but that didn't stop fans from congratulating them (and commiserating each other).

But they aren't the only ones in Hollywood to have got engaged after whirlwind romances.

1. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Image copyright Getty Images

The 24-year-old pop superstar got engaged to the model earlier this month after reportedly popping the question at a Bahamas resort.

The couple had only recently reunited after dating back in 2016.

The singer confirmed the news on Instagram and wrote: "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

2. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Image copyright Getty Images

The stars of today seem pretty tame compared to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who got married just a few days after meeting. Gotta love the '90s.

They had two sons together before the Baywatch star filed for divorce.

3. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana Grande blindsided fans when she confirmed the end of her relationship with rapper Mac Miller in May 2018.

And after a few weeks of dating comedian Pete Davidson, she shocked her fans again when he announced their engagement in June. Safe to say, Pete loves her harder.

4. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Image copyright Getty Images

Although they were an unlikely match, the couple wed in the Caribbean in April 2008 after just over a month of dating.

In 2014, the comedian filed for divorce and it was finalised in 2016.

They had twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and make co-parenting look like a total breeze.

5. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Image copyright Getty Images

The iconic pop star married her backup dancer Kevin Federline in June 2004, less than three months after they met.

The pair welcomed two sons and had nothing short of a toxic relationship, which was chronicled in Spears' first reality show Britney & Kevin: Chaotic. Need we say more?

They divorced in 2007 and Spears hasn't remarried since.

6. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Image copyright Getty Images

The reality star got engaged to the NBA player in May 2011 after they had been dating since October 2010.

They married in August and did a two-part TV special on E! in October - the same month Kardashian filed for divorce, after 72 days of marriage.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.