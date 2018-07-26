Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Paul McCartney last performed at The Cavern almost 20 years ago

Sir Paul McCartney is to get back to where he once belonged with an intimate gig at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

The Cavern was the birthplace of Beatlemania and the band played there almost 300 times in the early 1960s.

The original club closed in 1973 but reopened a short distance away. Sir Paul has only played there once since the '60s, performing there in 1999.

The gig is at 14:00 BST on Thursday and 200 free tickets were made available but have now all been snapped up.

The current Cavern has a capacity of up to 350 and the show is part of the promotional campaign for Sir Paul's new solo album Egypt Station.

The concert comes weeks after he played a surprise show for about 50 fans at the city's Philharmonic pub for James Corden's TV show.

On Monday, he also performed at Abbey Road Studios - where The Beatles famously recorded - watched by stars including Kylie Minogue, Johnny Depp and Stormzy.

The Beatles played The Cavern 292 times in the early '60s

When he last performed at The Cavern in December 1999, Sir Paul played a set of rock 'n' roll covers from his Run Devil Run album with a band including Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.

The show aired on BBC radio and TV, was relayed to a big screen and, in a pioneering feat, was broadcast live on the internet.

Sir Paul, 76, first played The Cavern on 24 January 1958 with The Quarrymen, and The Beatles went on to perform there 292 times between 1961-63.

