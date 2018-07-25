Demi Lovato: Stars come out to support hospitalised singer
- 25 July 2018
Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West and Ellen DeGeneres have voiced their support for pop singer Demi Lovato.
The 25-year-old is in a Los Angeles hospital receiving treatment for a suspected drug overdose.
Lovato was found unconscious at her home on Tuesday and was treated at the scene.
Famous friends of the star have been posting on social media, whilst thousands of fans have been using the "Pray for Demi" hashtag.
They have included former Disney co-stars Nick and Joe Jonas, who starred alongside her in the 2008 film Camp Rock and enlisted her as a support act on the Jonas Brothers World Tour in 2009.
Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter. #prayfordemi— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) July 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @nickjonas
Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @joejonas
A number of artists also gave their support, including friends and collaborators Katy Perry, Clean Bandit, Ariana Grande and Kesha.
love & strength to you @ddlovato we’re all here for you baby girl ♥️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @katyperry
i love u @ddlovato— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ArianaGrande
We love you Demi @ddlovato . All our thoughts and prayers are with you.— Clean Bandit (@cleanbandit) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @cleanbandit
Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏— kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KeshaRose
High profile figures also talked about the addiction problems Demi had faced and offered their love and prayers, including TV hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Tyra Banks.
I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @TheEllenShow
Addiction is not a choice.— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 24, 2018
My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health. 💛
End of Twitter post by @tyrabanks
sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽— Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Kehlani
Sending love and prayers to Demi Lovato 🙏— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @BrunoMars
Many stars also professed to being fans of Lovato and cited her as an inspiration, including Lady Gaga and Ruby Rose.
We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you.— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ladygaga
Sending all my love to @ddlovato. I hope she is given the privacy, respect, support and compassion she deserves right now. Demi you’re a warrior and you’re going to get through this. Your bravery is unbeatable.— h (@halsey) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @halsey
My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @RubyRose
praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @lilireinhart
Friends Kim Kardashian, Brad Paisley and Cardi B also gave their support to the star.
Sending lots of light and prayers to you baby girl @ddlovato ✨— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @KimKardashian
We love you Demi Lovato ❤️❤️— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 24, 2018
End of Twitter post by @iamcardib
