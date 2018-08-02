Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, pictured in 2003

Jennifer Aniston says she, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have talked about a possible Friends reboot.

In a wide-ranging interview with InStyle, she added she "fantasises" about the show being brought back.

"Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] and I talk about it. I fantasise about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had," Aniston said.

"I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

(Shows to have been brought back recently include Will & Grace, Gilmore Girls, The X Files, Roseanne and Queer Eye... with Buffy on the way.)

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Friends ran for 10 years from from 1994

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn't want to be asked that question any more. But maybe we could talk him into it," Aniston continued.

"Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture."

(She's probably joking about this but we kind of hope she isn't.)

But, Aniston pointed out, the Friends reunion is a question that will never go away.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back," she said.

Here are eight other things we learned from the interview:

1. "First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken."

Image copyright Ben Hassett/InStyle

Earlier this year, Aniston announced she and Justin Theroux were separating after two years of marriage.

"The misconceptions are 'Jen can't keep a man', and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she's selfish and committed to her career'," Aniston told the magazine.

"Or that I'm sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions.

"No one knows what's going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me.

"They don't know what I've been through medically or emotionally."

2. Not all women are made to procreate, she points out.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aniston pictured at her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony last year

Since leaving Friends, Aniston has gone on to have a successful movie career - arguably the only former Friends star to do so.

Her big-screen hits include We're The Millers, Horrible Bosses, The Break-Up and Marley & Me.

The 49-year-old has been followed by headlines along the way, suggesting she has prioritised her career over starting a family.

"There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they're deemed damaged goods," Aniston said.

"Maybe my purpose on this planet isn't to procreate. Maybe I have other things I'm supposed to do?"

Later, interviewer Molly McNearney, who has known Aniston for several years, tells her: "You are so good with my children. When I did not have children, I liked people's kids, but they were fun for, like, 10 minutes."

Aniston responds: "I love those rascals. Also, they're good kids. I have to say, we're lucky."

3. Media headlines about her life have become "more and more absurd".

Image copyright Getty Images

It's not just media stories about motherhood and her love life Aniston has struggled to escape over the years.

"For the most part I can sit back and laugh at the ridiculous headlines because they have gotten more and more absurd," she said.

"I guess they're feeding into some sort of need the public has, but I focus on my work, my friends, my animals, and how we can make the world a better place.

"That other stuff is junk food that needs to go back in its drawer."

Later in the interview, McNearney asks Jen what the biggest misconception is about her.

"Oh, boy, there are so many. Let's see. I'll just Google myself and find out. [Starts searching].

"Oh, look, I'm having a $100,000 revenge makeover!"

4. Jen would struggle in a beauty pageant.

Image copyright Ben Hassett/InStyle

Not because she's not good looking enough or anything, but because of the talents you have to perform.

"My talents are not baton twirling or Hula-Hooping or tap dancing or ventriloquism or yodeling.

"I would be eliminated right away. Out. No talent."

5. She has zero time for double standards in the media.

"I've definitely had my fair share of sexism in the media. Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff," she said.

"When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it's the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She's the failure. F that.

"When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?"

6. Fear of flying is the main thing she wishes she could overcome.

" It started in my 20s. It was a weird, scary flight," Aniston explained.

"Afterward I started noticing the stories on the news about plane crashes, and I became all-consumed with the idea of dying on an airplane.

"It was so out of control in my brain. So, yeah, that's something I'd like to get rid of. It's so irrational."

7. She may have (secretly) checked out your Instagram account.

Image copyright Ben Hassett/InStyle

"I don't have Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram accounts," Aniston confirmed.

But, she added: "I will totally admit that I can dip into Instagram and sort of be a secret voyeur.

"I'm a creeper. There are times when I'll look through and think, 'Oh my god, what a time suck!'

She also added her name to the growing number of celebrities who are social media-sceptic, adding that such platforms are "fueling narcissism".

"It feels like we are losing connection. I think we're losing conversation. It's hard enough being a teenager and feeling like you fit in.

"Now we're actively creating an environment and a platform for you to tell someone, 'I like you' or 'I don't like you.' That seems like an unhealthy formula for already-insecure adolescents. We're pouring fuel on a fire."

8. Women should be hired on merit, not just for the sake of it.

Aniston's latest movie Dumplin' is written, produced, and directed primarily by women, with female lead characters.

"Yes, lots of great women in front of and behind the camera. All extraordinarily qualified," Aniston said.

"This wasn't because it was mandatory; it wasn't because of a movement. They're a part of this movie because they are exceptionally talented."

Aniston argues that women should not be hired for the sake of industry box-ticking, but on merit.

"We need to find more women like her and give them the opportunities. It's like mining for gold," she said.

"We shouldn't be shoving female directors and producers down each other's throats because we have to. Then we're making those decisions from a place of fear."

