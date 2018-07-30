Image copyright ITV

This year's Love Island final takes place later - with Jack and Dani the bookies' favourites to win.

The winning couple, who will take home £50,000, will be crowned in Monday night's episode of the ITV2 show.

Dani Dyer has been with boyfriend Jack Fincham since the start of the series and viewers have taken the pair to their hearts.

But other couples - such as Josh and Kaz - have also been popular with fans in recent weeks.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Josh and Kaz are the second favourites to win

The remaining couples are:

Megan and Wes

Dani and Jack

Laura and Paul

Kaz and Josh

Alexandra and Alex

Of the 11 contestants who entered the villa in the first episode of this series in early June, five remain - Laura, Alex, Wes, Jack and Dani (who is the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer).

The other original contestants have either been dumped from the island or left voluntarily. They include Samira - who exited so she could be with her evicted boyfriend Frankie - and Niall, who left early in the series for "personal reasons", later revealing that he has Asperger's Syndrome.

Love Island: A long, hot summer

Image copyright ITV

When presenter Caroline Flack tweeted ahead of the launch that it was going to be a "long, hot summer", nobody knew just how true that would turn out to be.

The UK has been in the grip of a heatwave during the eight-week series, in a summer that also saw President Trump's UK visit, the Thai cave rescue and World Cup fever.

Through it all, there has been Love Island - a series that has been a consistent success for ITV2, breaking the channel's all-time record ratings and frequently attracting more then five million viewers per episode (across all platforms and catch-up services).

Jack and Dani got together in the first episode and became the only couple to stay together for the duration of the series.

This evidently became a little boring for producers - who threw in Jack's ex-girlfriend to shake things up a bit, prompting more than 2,600 viewers to complain to broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

The series has also seen lie detector tests, contestants who had never heard of Brexit and the inevitable debate about body shape diversity.

Evenings won't be the same without it. The big questions are whether the winning couple will be able to stay in the spotlight - and stay together - and whether audiences will come back for more next year.

