Elmarie Wendel, who played Mrs Dubcek on US hit sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun, has died at the age of 89.

Her daughter, actress Jennifer "JC" Wendel, confirmed her death on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "#ripelmariewendel, you were a great mom and a badass dame," and shared an image of her mother with her 3rd Rock castmates.

Wendel also made appearances on shows such as Seinfeld and Murder, She Wrote.

3rd Rock co-star Jim Beaver, who played Happy Doug, also paid tribute to Wendel on Twitter.

He wrote: "She was raucous, funny, endearing, and terribly, terribly sweet."

The science fiction sitcom aired on NBC from 1996 to 2001 and was about four aliens posing as a human family to observe the behaviour of human beings.

In 1997, 3rd Rock won the most Emmy awards for a television series.

Before landing the role of the eccentric landlady, Wendel had a successful singing and acting career on Broadway before moving into television.

