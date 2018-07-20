Three Lions plummets out of the charts

Image copyright PA Image caption That's not the World Cup, it's a melon dipped in custard

Three Lions has dropped out of the singles chart in a dramatic fashion.

The Lightning Seeds' song plummeted from 1 to 97 in this week's countdown - the fastest ever fall from the top, said the Official Charts Company.

The record was previously held by the NHS Choir, whose charity cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water dropped from 1 to 29 in the first week of 2016.

First released in 1996, Three Lions was resurrected last week as England made the semi-finals of the World Cup.

It sold 80,000 copies as fans' hopes soared - but streams and downloads effectively ceased after the squad lost 2-1 to Croatia in the semi-finals.

Despite its precipitous fall from grace, the song, which is famous for the refrain "football's coming home", is still one of the biggest singles of all time in the UK, with total sales in excess of 1.6 million.

Top five singles 1) Drake In My Feelings 2) George Ezra Shotgun 3) Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato Solo 4) Ariana Grande God Is A Woman 5) Drake ft Michael Jackson Don't Matter To Me

Canadian superstar Drake replaced the track at number one in this week's chart, with In My Feelings.

It's his third chart-topper of the year, following God's Plan and Nice For What.

The song's success has been bolstered by an online dance craze, started by the US comedian Shiggy, who broke out some spontaneous (and cheesy) moves to the song in this YouTube video.

His video went viral, inspiring fans to make their own versions and share them on social media, generating more than 2.5 million tweets.

Celebrities including Kevin Hart, Leslie Jones and Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp also took up the challenge.

Drake eventually mimicked the dance on stage in London; but Will Smith topped them all - by performing the routine on top of a bridge in Budapest, in the middle of rush hour traffic.

"I was in shock," Shiggy told Billboard. When I watched the video, I was like, 'Hold on. What is he doing?'"

Drake's album Scorpion is also at number one this week; while he has two other singles in the Top 40 - Nonstop is at 15; while the Michael Jackson duet Don't Matter To Me is at five.

Ariana Grande has the week's highest new entry, as God Is A Woman makes its chart debut at four; while Childish Gambino follows up the politically-charged This Is America with the more laid-back Summertime Magic, which bows at 30.

In the album chart, the soundtrack to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again is the highest new entry at four; while Rick Astley's eighth album, Beautiful Life, goes straight in at six.

Meanwhile, The Vamps' Night and Day rises 141 places to number two thanks to a clever marketing technique.

Originally released last July as "the night edition", it has been repackaged with 10 new songs - aka "the day edition" - propelling it back up the charts.

According to the Official Charts Company, it was the best-selling album in independent record shops last week.

Top five albums 1) Drake Scorpion 2) The Vamps Night & Day 3) Original Cast Recording The Greatest Showman 4) Original Cast Recording Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again 5) George Ezra Staying At Tamara's

