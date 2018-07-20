Is The Equalizer 2 just a 'middle-aged male fantasy?'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Denzel is a two-time Oscar winner

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again isn't the only sequel released this summer, although you'd be forgiven for thinking so.

But if you'd rather run naked through an open plan office than listen to an Abba song, never fear, Denzel's here.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood actor - or should we say, legend - that is Mr Washington, is back on the big screen in The Equalizer 2.

The 63-year-old returns as the avenging hero Robert McCall and this time around the CIA black ops specialist is trying to save his his chums Dave and Susan (Pedro Pascal and Melissa Leo).

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melissa Leo plays an old friend of McCall who finds herself in trouble while investigating a murder

It's action-packed - even the trailer throws more punches than Rocky Balboa - but what did the critics think?

Well... it's fair to say they're pretty split.

Rotten Tomatoes has registered a 48% critics' score for the new release, with an average rating of 5.4 out of 10.

Not exactly emphatic.

The Guardian's Charles Bramesco described Antoine Fuqua's film as "an uninteresting follow-up to the 80s TV reboot" that "wastes a star turn from the Oscar-winning actor."

He adds the film has a "plot that reads like middle-aged male fantasy".

Peter Debruge of Variety was slightly more scathing: "Judging by the ponderous tone and pace, Fuqua thinks he's making high art (likely aspiring to something existential like Jean-Pierre Melville's Le Samourai), but this is a grisly exploitation movie at best."

Some found the script problematic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Denzel won the best actor Oscar for Training Day in 2002, also directed by Antoine Fuqua

Niles Schwartz wrote in Slant magazine: "The film juggles too many B stories beneath the main storyline of the Belgian murder mystery.

"Set against Washington's composure and startling invincibility (in the entire film, his opponents land at most two blows against him, neither of which seem to faze the man), everyone else comes off as comparably faceless."

And Forbes's Scott Mendelson felt the film was confused: "Even among [Washington's] straight-up genre flicks, this one doesn't come anywhere near the heights of Devil in a Blue Dress or Out of Time.

"It can't decide if it wants to be trashy like Ricochet or distinguished like Manchurian Candidate. As a result, it's something of a muddle."

But other reviewers had a warmer response.

The New York Times's Manohla Dargis enjoyed watching a master of his craft.

"Like all great actors, Mr Washington commits to the performance, but every so often he also breathes fire, imbuing a scene with such shocking ferocity and bone-deep moral certitude that everything else falls blissfully away."

Writing in the Chicago Sun Times, Richard Roeper concluded: "Antoine Fuqua, who directed Washington's Oscar-winning turn in Training Day (2001) and helmed the first Equalizer (2014), returns for the sequel. It's slick, violent, fast-paced, well acted but by-the-numbers summer fare."

