Sir Tom will have missed two shows this week

Sir Tom Jones has been forced to cancel a second show after falling ill.

The 78-year-old was due to perform at Stansted Park on Wednesday and Chester Racecourse on Thursday.

The Welsh singer is currently being treated for a "bacterial infection" in hospital according to a post on his Twitter page.

Whilst the Stansted show was cancelled, the Chester performance has been rescheduled for August.

The statement read: "Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital.

"The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.

"He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event."

Last September, Sir Tom cancelled his US tour five days before it was due to start, later revealing he had to have a hip replacement.

