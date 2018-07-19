Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo will present The Greatest Dancer

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are to host BBC One's new talent show.

The Greatest Dancer will air on Saturday evenings and will see performers from all disciplines invited to take part.

The Britain's Got Talent judge and Diversity dancer will head up the show, which is being co-produced by Simon Cowell's company.

Judges on the show have yet to be confirmed, but it has been reported that Cheryl could be joining the panel.

She took part in the pilot filming of the show in February.

The singer has worked for Cowell's Syco Entertainment brand before as a judge on The X Factor.

She joined the show in 2008 and took part in six series, along with acting as a mentor on the 2017 series.

The Greatest Dancer sees Dixon's return to Saturday nights on BBC One after she won Strictly Come Dancing in 2007 and went on to feature as a judge on the show between 2009 and 2011.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cheryl has worked for Simon Cowell's Syco before as part of the X Factor judging panel.

She then went on to judge Britain's Got Talent on ITV, also with Simon Cowell.

Dixon said: "I can't wait to be a part of The Greatest Dancer and work with Jordan. As a massive fan of dance I'm so excited about the prospect of finding amazing new dance talent."

Banjo also has a background in dance, having won Britain's Got Talent in 2009 as part of dance troupe Diversity.

He has also presented Dancing on Ice.

Banjo said: "I'm so excited to be a part of The Greatest Dancer.

"Coming from a talent show myself with Diversity has shown me how much a show like this can change your life, so to be on the other side hosting is going to be an awesome experience."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.