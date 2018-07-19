Entertainment & Arts

2018 Riba Stirling shortlist in pictures

  • 19 July 2018
Riba Stirling 2018 shortlist Image copyright RIBA

The six buildings to be shortlisted for the 2018 Riba Stirling prize have been announced.

Those nominated for the UK's best new building include a nursery school and cemetery, as well as student accommodation and an office building.

The Royal Institute for British Architects will announce the winner of it's highest accolade in October.

Hastings Pier won last year's award, after it was devastated by fire in 2010.

RIBA President Ben Derbyshire said: "This shortlist illustrates why UK architects and architecture are held in such high regard around the world.

"Years of thoughtful design, collaborative working and a desire to nurture the human spirit has resulted in six buildings of real integrity and purpose. I am sure they will continue to inspire those who experience them, for decades to come."

Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners

Bloomberg building Image copyright Nigel Young / Foster + Partners
Image caption The Norman Foster-designed offices were opened last October and provide Bloomberg with a £1bn European headquarters
Bushey Cemetery, Hertfordshire by Waugh Thistleton Architects

Bushey cemetery Image copyright Lewis Kahn
Image caption Bushey Cemetery forms part of the United Synagogue and provides 17,000 more burial spaces for the Jewish community of north-west London
Chadwick Hall, University of Roehampton, London by Henley Halebrown

Chadwick Hall Image copyright Nick Kane
Image caption The architect's brief was to design halls that would provide 210 ensuite rooms for the students of Roehampton University, in the leafy surrounds of the Grade II-listed Georgian Downshire House
New Tate St Ives, Cornwall by Jamie Fobert Architects with Evans & Shalev

Tate St Ives Image copyright Jamie Fobert Architects
Image caption The reconfiguration and extension of the Tate St Ives art gallery doubles the exhibition space and creates a new public walkway connecting the town to the beach
Storey's Field Community Centre and Nursery, Cambridge by MUMA

Storey's Field Community Centre and Nursery Image copyright A William
Image caption This nursery and community centre was commissioned by Cambridge University and inspired by the college cloisters and courts of the city
The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre, Worcester College, Oxford by Niall McLaughlin Architects

The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre Image copyright Nick Kane
Image caption This Oxford University lecture theatre consists of a floating auditorium crafted from classic Oxford stone and natural oak to blend into the existing landscape

