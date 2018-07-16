Image copyright ITV Image caption Ofcom has received over 2,500 complaints about a video shown to Dani Dyer on Love Island

Media watchdog Ofcom will not investigate more than 2,600 complaints about the treatment of Love Island contestant Dani Dyer.

The complaints related to a scene where Dyer was shown a misleading video of boyfriend Jack Fincham after his ex-girlfriend was brought into his villa.

An Ofcom spokesperson said they "understood" Dyer's distress was upsetting for viewers.

But it considered "viewers are likely to expect emotionally charged scenes."

The spokesperson said that the viewers' concerns were "carefully considered" and that the audience was aware "scenes... have been engineered to test contestants' relationships."

The clips in question were aired on 1 July.

Dyer, who has been paired up with Fincham since the beginning of the series, burst into tears as she watched the video of Jack reacting as he saw his ex, Ellie Jones, arrive.

Although he did not give an overtly positive response to Jones's arrival or make any mention of any romantic intentions towards her, Dani was visibly distressed.

Viewers were shown her full reaction.

She said: "It always happens to me, as soon as I'm happy with someone, something happens to me, it's like I'm not allowed to be happy.

"Imagine it's some girl that he's been recently seeing, he clearly has feelings if he was seeing her and now she's in here."

Speaking in the beach hut to camera, she said: "Jack looked so shocked in the video, saying 'oh my god, oh my god' - all right mate, do you want to say 'oh my god' one more time?

"I just knew it was too good to be true."

ITV have previously declined to comment on the complaints.

Ofcom also decided not to investigate scenes between Love Island contestants Adam and Rosie broadcast on the 19 and 20 June, after receiving several complaints.

The scenes between the couple caused charity Women's Aid to condemn Collard's behaviour and issue a warning about emotional abuse. .

"We carefully considered viewers' concerns about the treatment of a female contestant by a male contestant on this established reality programme.

"While we appreciate this made for uncomfortable viewing for some people, we consider that viewers are likely to expect emotionally charged, confrontational scenes involving couples breaking up.

"Other contestants also expressed general disapproval in response to the male contestant's behaviour.

"We did not, therefore pursue these complaints."

