A teaser for the new series of Doctor Who has given fans their first glimpse of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in action.

Shown during BBC One's coverage of the World Cup final, the 40-second advert showed Jodie's Time Lord interacting enigmatically with her new companions.

Football pundits Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand also make cameo appearances.

Whittaker, 36, was unveiled as Peter Capaldi's successor last July and made her brief debut as the 13th Doctor in the Doctor Who Christmas special.

Here's what we learned from the promotional trailer, which gave viewers a taste of what to expect when the show's new series airs later this year.

1) The Doctor likes egg

Better watch your breakfast when the new Doctor's around. She's more than likely to stick a chip (or maybe a soldier?) in your egg when you're not looking.

The yolk's on new character Ryan, played by 25-year-old Tosin Cole, who is seen in the promo eating egg, beans and toast in a cafe and watching football on his phone.

Ryan looks shell-shocked after his first brief encounter with this mischievous Time Lord.

2) The Doctor delivers pizza

The next slice of action sees another new character called Yasmin Khan, played by Mandip Gill, having pizza in a living room with two other women.

To Yasmin's disappointment, the pizza box seems empty. But wait! One mysterious visitation from the Doctor later and there's a brand new pizza filling the box.

That's one use of the Tardis we can all get behind.

3) The Doctor reads The Beano

Enter Graham, played by comedian and game show host Bradley Walsh, who is seen reading a newspaper in what appears to be a chip shop.

After things around him start to shake, he looks back at his newspaper to find it has miraculously transformed into the 1981 Beano Summer Special.

Die-hard fans will not need telling that's the same issue of the magazine Matt Smith's Doctor was seen reading in 2013 episode The Rings of Akhaten.

4) It's a team game

"They've got the makings of a really strong team," Rio Ferdinand is heard saying on the TV over Walsh's shoulder. "They've got great energy, great flair, and that's what people are talking about. I'm really excited to see what happens."

Alan Shearer also chips in his two penneth, and it appears the pair are talking about one of the teams playing in the World Cup final. But he could just as easily be talking about the new Doctor Who ensemble, suggesting the series will have more of a group dynamic this time around.

5) It's a new Doctor Who

Just in case we haven't got the message yet, the Doctor Who Twitter account makes it clear by telling us it's a "new Doctor Who" with "new friends" having "new adventures".

It also says that Doctor Who is "getting ready for SDCC" (San Diego Comic Con), suggesting the show intends to make a big splash this weekend at the world's biggest comic book convention.

Whittaker, Cole and Gill will all be appearing at a panel event on Thursday alongside new head writer Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

