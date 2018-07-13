Image caption Sunday's trailer comes almost exactly a year after Whittaker was revealed to be replacing Peter Capaldi as the Doctor

Fans will get a chance to see the first Doctor Who trailer to star Jodie Whittaker on Sunday.

Footage promoting the next series of the time travel drama will air during the BBC's half time coverage of the World Cup final.

Even though England are not playing it is still expected to attract viewing figures in excess of 10 million.

Sunday's footage comes almost exactly a year after Whittaker was revealed to be replacing Peter Capaldi as the Doctor.

She's the first woman to play the title role in the long running series.

Jodie Whittaker's companions on the show will be played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

In an interview published this week with US magazine Entertainment Weekly Whittaker said the new series was "hopeful and fizzing with wonder"

On Thursday she and co-stars Cole and Gill will also be appearing at the world's biggest entertainment event of its kind Comic-Con in San Diego where more details about the series are expected to be revealed.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Actress Jodie Whittaker reveals four facts about herself

Earlier this month, BBC Studios which makes the drama took legal action in the US after a short clip of the Whittaker's first episode was leaked online along with two stills of the actress.

The ten episode new series of Doctor Who will be broadcast on BBC One this autumn.