Image copyright ITV Image caption Samira Mighty has quit Love Island

Samira Mighty has quit Love Island to be with Frankie Foster, who was eliminated from the show last week.

Viewers, who have already seen her struggle without Frankie, will be able to see Samira leave in Thursday night's episode.

The West End performer will tell her fellow contestants she had a "little taste" of love with him and wants to see what could happen.

"I woke up this morning and I thought it's my time to go" she adds.

Samira is one of six original contestants left on the show, which has been running for five weeks.

She struggled to find love on the show, but met Frankie when he entered the villa as part of a challenge which separated the existing male and female islanders.

The news follows the fallout from an illicit kiss on Love Island between another two contestants, which has sparked 630 complaints to broadcasting regular Ofcom.

Viewers complained about Tuesday's episode, in which Idris Virgo told Laura Anderson that her partner Jack Fowler made a move on Georgia Steel.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Georgia Steel and Jack Fowler shared a brief smooch after a date

Many fans of the ITV2 reality show think Idris lied to Laura when he told her it was Jack, not Georgia, who instigated the kiss.

Ofcom said it would assess the complaints and ITV declined to comment.

Skip Twitter post by @PrettyRicc Is Idris alright. That's not cool to make up lies to a girl just so he can get her. The Love Island producers need to settle this once and for all and show the Islanders the kiss #loveisland — Ric (@PrettyRicc) July 10, 2018 Report

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: "We are considering these complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate."

The brief smooch between Jack and Georgia has led to ructions in the villa and has caused consternation among followers at home for another reason.

Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that one shot during the kiss sequence was filmed at least twice, leading some to question to what extent the scene was set up by producers.

ITV declined to comment on that either.

Almost 2,650 people have also complained to Ofcom about a previous episode in which Dani Dyer was shown a misleading video of boyfriend Jack Fincham.

