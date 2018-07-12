Image copyright HBO Image caption Kit Harrington plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones leads the nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, after being ineligible in 2017.

The HBO series has 22 nominations in total, followed by sci-fi series Westworld and comedy show Saturday Night Live, both with 21.

It is the first time in 18 years that HBO did not have the highest number of Emmy nominations.

Netflix leads with a total of 112 nominations, beating HBO, which received 108.

Image copyright MGM Image caption Elisabeth Moss as Offred in The Handmaid's Tale

In 2017, The Handmaid's Tale became the first show from a streaming platform to receive the award for best drama.

This year several actresses from the dystopian drama have received nominations, including Elizabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel.

Several British actors have received nominations for the awards also.

Millie Bobby Brown is up for the best supporting actress award for her performance in Netflix's Stranger Things.

Image copyright Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Image caption Black Panther star Letitia Wright is up for an award for the Black Museum episode of Black Mirror.

Claire Foy, from HBO's royal drama The Crown, is nominated for the best actress award alongside her cast mates Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby, who were nominated for the best supporting actor and best supporting actress awards.

Benedict Cumberbatch is nominated for Patrick Melrose.

The Late Late Show with James Corden is up for the outstanding variety talk show award.

Key categories:

Best lead actress in a drama series

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Keri Russell - The Americans

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Claire Foy - The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Best lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us

Sterling . Brown - This Is Us

Ed Harris - Westworld

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Laura Dern - The Tale

Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels - Looming Tower

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons - U.S.S. Callister (Black Mirror)

Best lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

William H Macy - Shameless

Best lead actress in a comedy series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney - Mom

Issa Rae - Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Image copyright Netflix Image caption The Crown received 13 nominations

Best drama series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best comedy series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Best limited series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Best TV movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Comedy show Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to host this years awards, on 17 September.

The full nominations are on the Emmys website.

