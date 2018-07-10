Image copyright Showtime Image caption Sacha Baron Cohen has written, directed and stars in Who is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen is to return to TV with a new satirical comedy series that will begin next week on Channel 4 in the UK and Showtime in the US .

The Borat star has been secretly filming the seven episodes for a year.

The show, which premieres on Showtime on Sunday, marks his first full series for TV since Da Ali G Show in 2004.

Showtime said Who is America? "will explore the diverse individuals... across the political and cultural spectrum" in the US.

The network promises it will show the comedian and actor "as you've never seen him before". The series will begin in the UK on Channel 4 at 22:00 BST on Monday.

Last week, the comedian teased his comeback in a video showing Donald Trump berating him as a "third-rate character".

Another preview clip shows former US vice president Dick Cheney apparently agreeing to autograph a "waterboard kit" - in reality a plastic water jug.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The comedian has three children with his wife, Australian actress Isla Fisher

"Sacha is a comedic genius who shocks you with his audacity, bravery and inventiveness," Showtime president David Nevins said. "He is the premier provocateur of our time.

"Nobody knows how to cause a stir like Sacha Baron Cohen, and it's going to be fascinating to watch what happens when Who is America? is released on the world."

Baron Cohen is best known for hoaxing interviewees as comedy characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev and fashion reporter Bruno, all of whom inspired big-screen films.

His other movie credits include Alice Through the Looking Glass, Les Miserables, Sweeney Todd and The Dictator.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.