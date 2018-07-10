Best of Banksy - an exhibition of his greatest hits
- 10 July 2018
Some of Banksy's most famous works, including Girl and Balloon (2006) and Show Me the Monet (2005), are part of a London exhibition exclusively focused on Bristol's elusive artist.
Banksy Greatest Hits: 2002 - 2008 is being shown at Lazinc in Mayfair from 12 to 25 August 2018.
