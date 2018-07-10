Some of Banksy's most famous works, including Girl and Balloon (2006) and Show Me the Monet (2005), are part of a London exhibition exclusively focused on Bristol's elusive artist.

Image copyright Banksy Image caption Banksy's Sunflowers from Petrol Station (2005) - not quite as cheery as Van Gogh's bunch.

Image copyright Banksy Image caption Show Me the Monet (2005) is Banksy's subversive take on Claude Monet's 1899 painting, Bridge Over A Pond of Water Lilies.

Image copyright Banksy Image caption Banksy's Vettriano Beach Rescue - a new take on Vettriano's best-known work.

Image copyright Steve Lazarides Image caption Banksy has always tried to protect his anonymity but his work is usually easy to recognise.

Image copyright Steve Lazarides Image caption Graffiti art has become more respected in recent years and Banksy has to take some of the credit.

Banksy Greatest Hits: 2002 - 2008 is being shown at Lazinc in Mayfair from 12 to 25 August 2018.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.