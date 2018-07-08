Missed this week's entertainment news?

It's been a busy week in the world of entertainment, but if you've been too busy watching football or basking in the sunshine, don't worry - we've rounded up some of this week's biggest news stories for you.

Image copyright Getty Images

Singers Cheryl and Liam Payne announced they were splitting up after more than two years together.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, and One Direction member, 24, have a son, Bear, who was born in March last year.

They confirmed the split on social media, saying they were "sad" and it had been a "tough decision to make", adding: "We still have so much love for each other as a family."

Read more here.

Image copyright ITV

Ofcom received more than 2,500 complaints about an episode of last week's Love Island.

The complaints are directly related to a scene where Dani Dyer was shown a misleading video of boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Read more here.

Image copyright Getty Images

Leading British choreographer Dame Gillian Lynne died aged 92.

She began her career as a ballet dancer but achieved her greatest success in the theatre world, devising the dances for Lord Lloyd-Webber's Cats and Phantom of the Opera.

Dame Gillian died less than two weeks after the New London Theatre was renamed in her honour, making it the first West End venue to be named after a non-royal woman.

Read more here.

Image copyright BBC/PA Image caption Revel Horwood earns between £150,000 and £200,000

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood said head judge Shirley Ballas should be paid "something lower" due to a lack of TV experience.

The panellist reignited the show's gender pay debate, after it was previously revealed Ballas was paid less than her predecessor, Len Goodman.

Read more here.

Image copyright Getty Images

Three people were charged with kidnapping a star of the Halloween film series along with another actor - holding the latter for ransom.

Two men and one woman were charged with 17 felony counts, including kidnapping and assault with a firearm.

They are accused of kidnapping Joseph Capone and Daisy McCrackin - who was in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection - from the actress's Los Angeles home. Mr Capone is said to have been held captive for 30 hours without food.

Read more here.

Image copyright Alamy

The actor who played Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars franchise revealed how the vicious backlash against the character left him close to suicide.

Ahmed Best provided the voice and motion capture for the gawky CGI alien in the Star Wars prequels, beginning with 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

He was 25 at the time and it was his first major film role. Sadly for Best, the reception from fans and the media was terrible.

Read more here.

Image copyright Scott Rylander

Actors vented their fury at two audience members who watched England's World Cup penalty shootout win over Colombia on their phones in the front row of a musical.

Titanic The Musical actor Niall Sheehy said the women "not only followed the penalty shootout on their phone, but also said 'yesss' on each goal scored".

Read more here.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.