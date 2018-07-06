Image copyright ITV Image caption The show was set at the fictional Solana Hotel

The creator of ITV sitcom Benidorm has confirmed that the most recent series was the last.

"Yes folks it's true," Derren Litten wrote on Twitter. "After months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER."

First aired in 2007, the show told of a group of British holidaymakers in the Spanish resort.

Litten said the story would continue in a stage play, which begins a UK tour in Newcastle in September.

Speculation over Benidorm's future has circulated since April, when Litten described the finale of the most recent series as "the last episode".

Litten later clarified that he didn't know whether the show would return, while ITV said a decision had yet to be made.

Cast member Tony Maudsley said the news had made Thursday "a very sad day for all of us".

"We also thought we were on for another series but @itv took us by surprise and made a different call in the end," he wrote on Twitter.

Loose Women's Sherrie Hewson, who also stars in the sitcom, said she felt "so lucky to have been a part of this incredible show".

Johnny Vegas, Tim Healy, Steve Pemberton and Sheridan Smith are among many others to have appeared on the programme.

Dame Joan Collins has made a series of guest appearances, while Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley played a wedding singer on the first episode of the most recent series.

The show's 11 years on air saw it win six National Television Awards and two TV Choice Awards and receive a TV Bafta nomination for best situation comedy.

